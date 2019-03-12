Kodiak city councilman charged with assault counts

KODIAK, Alaska (AP) – A Kodiak city councilman is free on bail after he was charged last week with six counts of felony assault, including assault with a weapon.

The Kodiak Daily Mirror reports 31-year-old Randall Bishop also is charged with seven misdemeanor assault counts.

Charging documents were not immediately available.

Online court documents do not list Bishop’s attorney. Bishop did not immediately respond Monday to an email request for comment.

According to the city website, Bishop won a three-year term to the council in 2011 and was re-elected twice.

Magistrate Judge Dawson Williams set bail at $5,000. He told Bishop that under state law, hands used with the intent to cut off air or blood to the brain constitutes assault with a deadly instrument.

Bishop faces a preliminary hearing March 18.

