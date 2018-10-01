Kodiak district approves closure plan for rural school

KODIAK, Alaska (AP) – Officials say a rural public school on Kodiak Island will close in November unless it can enroll at least three more students.

The Kodiak Daily Mirror reports the board of the Kodiak Island Borough School District approved a closure plan last week for Karluk School that currently has seven students enrolled.

The school in the Alaska Native village of Karluk, which has a population of about 40, needs at least 10 students to stay open.

Karluk residents say they are in talks with families who might bump up the enrollment number.

According to the closure plan, the district is “prepared to hire a three-hour per day aide position to assist in home school tutoring” for Karluk students should the school close.

—

Information from: Kodiak (Alaska) Daily Mirror, http://www.kodiakdailymirror.com

