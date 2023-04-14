Mix 103.1 KMXS 103.1 Logo

Kristin Cavallari Gets The “Laguna Beach” Cast Back Together For Her Jewelry Ad

April 14, 2023 5:43AM AKDT
Share
Source: YouTube

Kristin Cavallari has a jewelry brand, Uncommon James, and she called up some old buddies for a new ad. Her former castmates from Laguna Beach: Stephen Colletti, Jason Wahler, Talan Torriero, Alex Murrel, Alex Hooser and Jessica Smith all go back to school in a nostalgic photo shoot for the ad.

A source tells ET that it was fun for all and they ‘loved reminiscing’ about their time on the MTV reality show.

 

Did you watch Laguna Beach?

You May Also Like

1

Sex abuse case against ex-Alaska attorney general thrown out
2

3 Alaska Native tribes sue to block major gold mine project
3

A GoFundMe Soars For Controversial Former School Bus Driver
4

Best Food to Help You Sleep Better at Night
5

Are You Looking for Ways to Make New Friends?