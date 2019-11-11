Kuskokwim River village resident held in man’s death
CROOKED CREEK, Alaska (AP) – A rural Alaska man is being held in Bethel on suspicion of first-degree murder.
Alaska State Troopers announced Sunday they had arrested 30-year-old Ronald Waskey of Crooked Creek in the death of 26-year-old Evan Waskey.
Troopers did not indicate how Evan Waskey died or whether the two men were related.
Troopers just after 6 a.m. Saturday received a report of Evan Waskey’s death.
Troopers say the men had gotten into a fight. Officers from Bethel and Aniak responded and made the arrest.
Online court documents do not list Ronald Waskey’s attorney.
Crooked Creek is a village of 94 on the Kuskokwim River about 141 miles (227 kilometers) northeast of Bethel.