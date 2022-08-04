Lady Gaga Confirms ‘Joker 2’ Role With Teaser Video

After speculation, it is now confirmed, Lady Gaga is in Joker 2.

Lady Gaga confirmed the role in a teaser video released on Twitter.

She captioned the video Joker: Folie a Deux 10.04.24. The title translates to, shared madness.

She will play Harley Quinn, while Joaquin Phoenix will return as The Joker.

10.04.24 pic.twitter.com/obp7T9lBFL — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) August 4, 2022

It also looks like the sequel will be a musical.

How do you feel about the casting of Lady Gaga?