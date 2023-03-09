Lady Gaga Will Go The Oscars, But Won’t Perform Her Nominated Song

Lady Gaga will be the only nominee in the Best Song category at the Oscars not performing their song. Her song, “Hold My Hand,” is up for the award from Top Gun: Maverick at Sunday’s 95th annual Academy Awards. She will still attend but said she wouldn’t have time to prepare a number because she’s busy filming the Joker sequel.

You will see four other songs performed during the ceremony: “Applause” (from Tell It like a Woman), “Lift Me Up” (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever), “Naatu Naatu” (RRR) and “This Is a Life” (Everything Everywhere All at Once).

Gaga has performed at the Oscars twice before, for the Diane Warren collaboration “Til It Happens to You” from The Hunting Ground in 2016 and, of course, her steamy performance of “Shallow” from A Star Is Born, with Bradley Cooper in 2019. She won for that song.

Which song do you think will win?