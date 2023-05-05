Lance Armstrong And Ronda Rousey Among The “Stars On Mars” Reality Show

Lance Armstrong, Marshawn Lynch, Ronda Rousey and Tinashe are among 12 random celebrities checking in for an unscripted FOX series called Stars On Mars this summer. No…they are ACTUALLY living on Mars but in a simulated colony, with Captain Kirk himself, William Shatner, as Mission Control commander. The celebs will be given weekly missions as they live together and someone gets the boot each week.

The rest of the crewmates include comedian Natasha Leggero, comedic actor Christopher Mintz-Plasse, Olympic figure skater Adam Rippon, television personality Tom Schwartz, professional football player Richard Sherman, actor Porsha Williams Guobadia, artist Tallulah Willis and actor Ariel Winter. Like we said, random.

It premieres June 5th and airs Mondays on FOX.