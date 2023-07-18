Mix 103.1 KMXS 103.1 Logo

Las Vegas Police Serve Search Warrant In Tupac Shakur Murder Investigation

July 18, 2023 12:09PM AKDT
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Authorities in Nevada confirmed Tuesday that they served a search warrant this week in connection with the long-unsolved killing of rapper Tupac Shakur.

Shakur was fatally shot in September 1996 in a drive-by shooting in Las Vegas.

He was 25.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says the search warrant was executed in the nearby city of Henderson. The department did not provide further details on the search, citing the open investigation.

