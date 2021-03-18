      Weather Alert

Last musher brings dogs over Iditarod finish line

Mar 18, 2021 @ 10:27am

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Alaska’s Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race is officially over, days after musher Dallas Seavey won a record-tying fifth championship. Victoria Hardwick finished the race in 10 days after midnight on Thursday, claiming the competition’s Red Lantern Award. The lantern is an Alaska tradition awarded to the last place finisher. Race officials say the award honors the final musher’s perseverance in not giving up. Hardwick is from Bethel, Alaska and finished 36rd. This year’s race started March 7 with 47 mushers. Nine scratched and one was withdrawn after testing positive for COVID-19. The traditional 1,000-mile race across Alaska was shortened to a 850-mile loop because of the coronavirus pandemic.

 

You May Also Like
BTS On Dealing With The Pandemic
Historic Choice For Interior Secretary Confirmed By Senate
2 Jurors Dropped From Derek Chauvin Trial After $27M Settlement With George Floyd’s Family
California governor launches campaign against likely recall
Denver’s airport closed for second day after winter storm