Lawsuit challenges Alaska Medicaid transgender coverage
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A lawsuit has challenged the legality of a rule in Alaska’s Medicaid program that excludes transgender residents from coverage for transition-related health care. The Anchorage Daily News reports that the lawsuit argues that the exclusion is a civil rights violation. The lawsuit names as defendants the Alaska Department of Health and Social Services and department Commissioner Adam Crum. Alaska is one of 10 states with a Medicaid program explicitly excluding the transition-related coverage. The lawsuit describes events when plaintiffs Swan Being, Robin Black and Austin Reed sought transition-related care and were told Alaska Medicaid would not cover the treatment.