      Weather Alert

Lawsuit claims Alaska absentee application mailings discriminatory

Jul 19, 2020 @ 11:00am

By BECKY BOHRER Associated Press
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — A lawsuit says state elections officials are discriminating by mailing unprompted absentee ballot applications to older Alaskans but not to all qualified voters. The lawsuit, filed Friday, seeks to have applications sent ahead of the primary and general elections to all registered Alaska voters, regardless of age. A Department of Law spokesperson says the department will review and respond to the complaint when it is served with it. The state allows anyone to request a ballot by mail, and the Division of Elections has announced a new online system intended to make it easier to apply for absentee ballots. But the lawsuit says that option has limitations.

You May Also Like
Colin Kaepernick has more support now, still long way to go
Minneapolis bans police chokeholds in wake of Floyd’s death
California governor ends police training in ‘sleeper hold’
Seattle mayor bans tear gas use for 30 days amid protests
Shot officer was targeted at Vegas protest, authorities say