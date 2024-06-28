Lay Bankz And Her Billboard Hot 100 Hit

In this episode of the Spout Podcast, host Tamara Dhia sits down with rising star Lay Bankz. Lay Bankz has quickly made a name for herself in the music industry with her unique sound and powerful performances. Her journey from aspiring artist to chart-topping sensation is nothing short of inspiring.

Lay Bankz opens up about the invaluable advice she received from music icon Ciara, which has shaped her approach to the industry. She shares the excitement of achieving her first hit on the Billboard Hot 100 and the creative process behind her debut album, “After 7.” Listeners get an exclusive look into her aspirations, including her dream collaboration with a top artist. Lay also teases an exciting new project, letting fans stay tuned for what’s next.

