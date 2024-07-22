Mix 103.1 KMXS 103.1 Logo

LeBron James Selected As Team USA Male Flagbearer For Paris Olympics Opening Ceremony

July 22, 2024 9:44AM AKDT
Credit: MGN

(Associated Press) – LeBron James wasn’t totally sure what the opening ceremony was all about when he was picked for his first Olympics in 2004.

This time, he’ll be one of the stars of the show. James has been picked by his fellow U.S. Olympians to serve as the male flagbearer for the Americans in Friday night’s opening ceremony for the Paris Games.

He becomes the third basketball player to carry the U.S. flag at the start of an Olympics, joining Dawn Staley for the Athens Games in 2004 and Sue Bird for the Tokyo Games that happened in 2021.

