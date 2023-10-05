Mix 103.1 KMXS 103.1 Logo

Legendary Linebacker Dick Butkus Dies At 80

October 5, 2023 2:55PM AKDT
Share
Credit: MGN

Malibu, CA – Chicago Bears Hall of Famer Dick Butkus has died. He was 80.

The team says he died peacefully in his sleep at his Malibu, California home.

The legendary linebacker was drafted in 1965 and made 8 Pro Bowls.

He was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1979.

After his playing days, he acted in television and movies, such as “MacGyver”, “Hang Time”, and “The Longest Yard.”

https://x.com/ChicagoBears/status/1710063847359287777?s=20

 

You May Also Like

1

Rare Truman Capote Story From the Early 1950’s Is Being Published For First Time
2

2023 Fall Cash Contest Rules
3

Senator Menendez, Wife Indicted On Bribe Charges
4

Surgeons Perform Second Pig Heart Transplant
5

The Fall Equinox Is Here…What Does That Mean?