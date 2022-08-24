Mix 103.1 KMXS 103.1 Logo

Legendary NFL Quarterback Len Dawson Dies

August 24, 2022 5:51AM AKDT
Share

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) – Hall of Fame quarterback Len Dawson, who helped the Kansas City Chiefs to a Super Bowl title, died Wednesday.

He was 87.

The MVP of the Chiefs’ victory over the Vikings in January 1970 entered hospice care on Aug. 12.

“Lenny the Cool” went into the Hall of Fame as a player in 1987.

He also was inducted as a broadcaster in 2012.

Dawson spent several decades working on local TV broadcast while also doing color analysis for NBC and hosting HBO’s iconic “Inside the NFL.”

You May Also Like

1

Actress Anne Heche Taken Off Life Support One Week After Crash
2

Angelina Jolie Demands FBI Report From Plane Incident 6 Years Ago Unsealed
3

Arrest Made In Mall Of America Shooting
4

11 Killed In Shooting Rampage In Montenegro
5

Angelina Jolie Demands FBI Report From Plane Incident 6 Years Ago Unsealed