Legendary Pro Wrestler The Iron Sheik Dies At 81

June 7, 2023 2:13PM AKDT
(Associated Press) – The Iron Sheik, a former pro wrestler who played a burly, bombastic villain in 1980s battles with some of the sport’s biggest stars, has died at age 81.

The WWE posted an article confirming the death of the ex-wrestler and Twitter personality Wednesday.

A statement also was posted on his Twitter page, but neither mentioned a cause of death or where he died.

The Iron Sheik, whose real name was Hossein Khosrow Ali Vaziri, grew up in Iran.

In his pro career, he donned curled boots and used the “Camel Clutch” as his finishing move on matches while playing the role of an anti-American heel for the WWF, which later became the WWE.

