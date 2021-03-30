Less than half of Americans are members of houses of worship
By BOB SMIETANA Religion News Service
Membership at churches and other houses of worship is at its lowest levels since the late 1930s, according to a new report from Gallup. Less than half (47%) of Americans surveyed say they are members of a house of worship, down from 70 percent in the mid-1990s. Pollsters at Gallup say the decline correlates to the rise of the so-called Nones, Americans who claim no religious affiliation. Gallup’s survey found that about one in five Americans is a None. Gallup also found that even Americans who say that are religious have become less likely to join a church, synagogue or mosque