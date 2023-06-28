Lewis Capaldi Is Taking A Mental Health Break

Lewis Capaldi is “taking a break” from touring to focus on his mental and physical health after the crowd had to finish a song for him at Glastonbury. He got emotional when fans helped him finish “Someone You Loved” after he lost his voice, and he ended up cutting his set short. He had also canceled performances leading up to Glastonbury to prepare and be his best, but he admitted his struggle with Tourette’s has been challenging.

He said, “I used to be able to enjoy every second of shows like this and I’d hoped three weeks away would sort me out,” “But the truth is I’m still learning to adjust to the impact of my Tourette’s and on Saturday it became obvious that I need to spend much more time getting my mental and physical health in order, so I can keep doing everything I love for a long time to come.”

Capaldi has always been open about his Tourette syndrome and the toll it takes, which causes uncontrollable repetitive movements or sounds…sometimes while he’s performing.