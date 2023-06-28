Mix 103.1 KMXS 103.1 Logo

Lewis Capaldi Is Taking A Mental Health Break

June 28, 2023 6:16AM AKDT
Share
Source: YouTube

Lewis Capaldi is “taking a break” from touring to focus on his mental and physical health after the crowd had to finish a song for him at Glastonbury. He got emotional when fans helped him finish  “Someone You Loved” after he lost his voice, and he ended up cutting his set short. He had also canceled performances leading up to Glastonbury to prepare and be his best, but he admitted his struggle with Tourette’s has been challenging. 

He said,  “I used to be able to enjoy every second of shows like this and I’d hoped three weeks away would sort me out,” “But the truth is I’m still learning to adjust to the impact of my Tourette’s and on Saturday it became obvious that I need to spend much more time getting my mental and physical health in order, so I can keep doing everything I love for a long time to come.”

Capaldi has always been open about his Tourette syndrome and the toll it takes, which causes uncontrollable repetitive movements or sounds…sometimes while he’s performing.

You May Also Like

1

A Very Special Ironman Duo Get The Surprise Of a Lifetime
2

Ryan Reynolds Wants To Read You Bedtime Stories
3

Tik Tok Musician Posted 990 Consecutive Videos And Got To Play With Weezer
4

How To See 5 Planets Line Up In The Sky On Saturday Morning
5

A Very Special Ironman Duo Get The Surprise Of a Lifetime