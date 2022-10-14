Liam Neeson Starring In “The Naked Gun” Reboot

Paramount is cooking up a reboot of The Naked Gun, and Liam Neeson will flex his comedy muscles as star. Rumors say Neeson might play Frank Drebin’s (played by Leslie Nielson in the original movies) son.

Plot details for the reboot are being kept under wraps. Neeson sparked chatter online about reviving the ’80s comedy earlier this year, telling People (The TV Show): “It’ll either finish my career or bring it in another direction. I honestly don’t know.”

The 1988 original The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad was loved by audiences and critics earning $140 million at the box office. The Naked Gun 2½: The Smell of Fear and Naked Gun 33⅓: The Final Insult followed.

