Limited Moose Hunting Allowed in Kincaid Park

The state game board has voted to allow for limited moose hunting in Kincaid park. A-D-N reports the proposal would allow only 4 physically disabled hunters and those with limited mobility to hunt antlerless moose during a 2-week period in October, using archery, a crossbow, or a shotgun; the portion of the park in which the hunt would occur would be closed to the public throughout its duration. The proposal still needs city approval before any hunt can take place.