Lisa Marie Presley Dies Suddenly At 54

Another tragic death way too soon as Lisa Marie Presley, the only child of Elvis Presley, passed away at age 54. Just two days earlier, she had attended the Golden Globes.

Presley was hospitalized Thursday morning after suffering cardiac arrest at her home in Calabasas, California.

A family statement read: “Priscilla Presley and the Presley family are shocked and devastated by the tragic death of their beloved Lisa Marie,” “They are profoundly grateful for the support, love and prayers of everyone, and ask for privacy during this very difficult time.”

Born on February 1st 1968 in Memphis, nine months after Elvis and Priscilla’s wedding, Lisa Marie later inherited her father’s mansion, Graceland, after his death — and then his entire estate when she turned 25. Presley had a series of high-profile marriages, including Michael Jackson in 1994 and Nicolas Cage from 2002 to 2004. Her four children include the late Benjamin Keough, actress Riley Keough, and daughters Finley Aaron Love Lockwood and Harper Vivienne Ann Lockwood.