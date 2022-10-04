Mix 103.1 KMXS 103.1 Logo

Little Big Town Reveals Their Dream TV Appearance

October 4, 2022 9:20AM AKDT
While most people see the excitement of Country Music stardom, few can personally understand the trials and tribulations that litter the path of stardom better than Little Big Town. The multiple Grammy, Emmy, and Billboard award winners sit down with us for a fun and entertaining conversation with host Josh ‘Bru’ Brubaker.
The Country quartet spouts off on Fashion Week, male rompers, Marvel movies, their beef with Susan Sarandon, why they don’t have a lead singer, tour bus tales with Miranda Lambert and The Eagles, what they love about autumn, and their affinity for previous Spout guest Harry Styles!
Karen, Kimberly, Phillip, and Jimi are an infectious group that even non-Country fans might fall in love with after hearing this episode.

