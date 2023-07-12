Little Girl Bites Abductor And Gets Away

A 6-year-old girl named Lyric survived an attempted kidnapping because she fought back. Lyric was grabbed outside her apartment building in Miami while out playing with her sisters on Thursday night. Leonardo Venegas was seen on surveillance video casing the building and then seen running off. Lyric fought him and pulled away, but he managed to start carrying her off, until in her words: “I bit him.” Police say that bite on Venegas’ arm caused him to drop her and run away.

The girl ran to tell her aunt what had happened, and Venegas, 32, was arrested Saturday on kidnapping and child abuse charges. Miami police say they are thankful she did enough to save her life in fighting back.