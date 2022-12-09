Little Girl Granted A Unicorn License

What’s even MORE magical than asking for a pony for your backyard? A UNICORN.

Los Angeles County Animal Care and Control shared a letter it received from a child named Madeline.

The girl wrote: “Dear LA County, I would like your approval if I can have a unicorn in my backyard if I can find one. Please send me a letter in response.” So of course the director replied, along with a pre-approved unicorn license, a heart-shape license tag, and a plush toy unicorn — until Madeline finds a real one. Photos of the license and Madeline’s letter were posted to social media. The licensing letter gave some care instructions such as: “The unicorn is given regular access to sunlight, moonbeams and rainbows;” “The unicorn is fed one of its favorite treats — watermelon — at least once each week;” “The unicorn’s horn must be maintained to be in good health. This requires polishing at least once a month with a soft cloth; “Any sparkles or glitter used on the unicorn must be nontoxic and biodegradable to ensure the unicorn’s good health.” And it ended with commending Madeline for her “sense of responsible pet ownership.”

