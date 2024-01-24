Little Girl Pulls Off Amazing Dance Moves Wearing Medical ‘Halo’

Vitoria Bueno has some serious dance moves despite being attached to a medical ‘halo’! She does have to be careful, and it’s pretty amazing how smooth her moves are with the contraption! She’s 10 and loves sharing about her life on Tik Tok.

She was diagnosed at birth with a condition that makes your bones very small and fragile called osteogenesis imperfecta. She wore the halo to straighten her back and get it ready for surgery. The surgery involved a rod in her back for stability and to correct her scoliosis. She doesn’t let any of it slow her down!