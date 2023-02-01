Mix 103.1 KMXS 103.1 Logo

Little Girls Talk To Their Army Dad Through Their Security Camera

February 1, 2023 6:54AM AKST
Eight-year-old Adalyn and 5-year-old Myla miss their daddy, Jordan Dorn, who is serving in the U.S. Army stationed in Poland. But they’ve found a unique way to talk to him everyday, and he can see them!  They have “driveway talks” through their home security cameras…and adorable routine they’ve had since they’ve been apart. They even set up a room in their house with a map showing daddy’s location and clocks to show the time difference.

He comes home in 4 months and they are fighting over who gets the first hug!

