      Weather Alert

Long Island doctor charged with murder in 5 opioid deaths

Mar 4, 2021 @ 10:17am

By MICHAEL R. SISAK Associated Press
NEW YORK (AP) — A Long Island doctor was indicted Thursday on murder charges, accused of writing prescriptions for massive quantities of opioids that led to the deaths of five patients. George Blatti, 75, who saw patients in a hotel parking lot, a Dunkin’ Donuts shop and at an abandoned Radio Shack, was also charged with endangering the lives of six other patients. Blatti pleaded not guilty at an arraignment in Nassau County Court and was ordered jailed pending a March 30 court appearance. He faces up to 25 years to life in prison if convicted on the most serious charge. A message seeking comment was left Thursday with Blatti’s lawyer.

 

You May Also Like
2021 Fur Rondy - RONDY A TO Z
Anchorage companies, man fined for clean air violations
Owners of company involved in crash that killed 7 charged
U.S. Implicates Saudi Crown Prince In Jamal Khashoggi’s Killing
4 men convicted in 1993 WTC bombing have had sentences cut