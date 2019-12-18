Long pursuit of stolen vehicle leads to Homer woman’s arrest
HOMER, Alaska (AP) –
Alaska State Troopers say a 28-year-old Homer woman in a stolen vehicle was arrested after a 50-mile pursuit along the Sterling Highway. Katrina Wheeler is charged with felony eluding and misdemeanor counts of reckless driving and driving with a suspended license. Online court documents do not list her attorney. Homer police on Monday afternoon asked troopers for help finding a vehicle stolen in Homer and seen in nearby Anchor Point. Troopers spotted the vehicle and attempted a traffic stop but the driver took off. Troopers say officers in Kasilof used spike strips to disable the stolen vehicle’s tires.