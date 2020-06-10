Los Angeles officer charged with pummeling unarmed man
By BRIAN MELLEY Associated Press
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A Los Angeles police officer has been charged with beating an unarmed trespassing suspect earlier this year in an encounter caught on video by a bystander. Los Angeles prosecutors said Tuesday that officer Frank Hernandez was charged with assault under color of authority. Video from a bystander and cameras worn by officers shows Hernandez pummeling the man more than dozen times. The man had been camping on a vacant property and left when Hernandez and a partner arrived. The suspect cursed at Hernandez several times and the officer punched him as he stood with his hands behind his back. The officer’s union didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.