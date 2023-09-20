Mix 103.1 KMXS 103.1 Logo

Louis Tomlinson Documentary Coming To Paramount+

September 20, 2023 6:38AM AKDT
Share
Source: YouTube

Louis Tomlinson is giving fans an intimate look at his personal and professional life…including his start with One Direction. He said, “This film means everything to me, and I’m looking forward to having it out there in the world!”

You’ll see never-before-seen home videos and footage from his One D days. It also follows him on his world tour in 2022 and through the making of his album Faith In The Future.

All Of Those Voices premieres exclusively on Paramount+ October 4th.

You May Also Like

1

Country Music Star Zach Bryan Arrested And Jailed Briefly In Oklahoma
2

Update Your iPhone: Apple Just Pushed Out A Significant Security Update
3

Biden administration cancels remaining oil and gas leases in Alaska’s Arctic Refuge
4

IRS Plans To Crack Down On 1,600 Millionaires To Collect Millions In Back Taxes
5

From Spaceships To ‘Batman’ Props, A Hollywood Model Maker’s Creations And Collection Up For Auction