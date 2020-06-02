Louisville police chief fired in aftermath of fatal shooting
By BRUCE SCHREINER and SOPHIA TULP Associated Press
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Louisville’s police chief has been fired after the mayor learned that officers failed to activate body cameras during a fatal shooting. The shooting killed the popular owner of a barbecue spot, prompting a huge march to the spot hours later on Monday evening. David McAtee died early Monday while police officers and National Guard soldiers were enforcing a curfew amid protests in the Kentucky city. Mayor Greg Fischer revealed police officers lacked body camera video for the investigation. Police say they did retrieve video from crime center cameras that show how the shooting unfolded. A massive group marched peacefully Monday evening to the site where McAtee was killed.