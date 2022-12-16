Louisville Woman Wins Big In Office White Elephant Gift Exchange

Lori Janes works at Harmon Dental in Louisville. They were having their company holiday party on Tuesday where they did a white elephant gift exchange where people have the opportunity to “steal” other people’s gifts if it’s something they like…then the person they stole from gets ago unwrap another gift.

Lori got a $25 gift card to TJ MAXX and she was pretty bummed when it got swiped. Her next gift was $25 in lottery scratch offs. The first scratch revealed she won $50…but the second scratch off hit the BIG jackpot of $175,000! She said the office went nuts and she couldn’t really believe it until some coworkers scanned the ticket on the app and saw it was legit!! She got a check for just over $124,000 that she’s going to use to pay off her daughter’s student loans and their cars!

