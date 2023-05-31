Louisville’s D’Corey Johnson Shined on AGT

D’Corey Johnson crushed it on America’s Got Talent!

D’Corey Johnson became know nationwide after singing the National Anthem during morning announcements at his elementary school a few years ago.

Then he spun that to go on tour for three months to perform across America. On Tuesday’s premiere episode of America’s Got Talent, D’Corey covered Journey’s Open Arms.

When AGT Judge Sofía Vergara asked him if he wanted to be a singer when he grew up, he said, “Yes! I want to be on Broadway and be in movies, and I want to be in Hamilton and Wicked.” D’Corey Johnson ended up receiving a standing ovation from Simon Cowell and the audience.

He received a YES from all four judges and will advance to the next round.

Congratulations!