Luke Bryan Spouts Off On His New Hobbies

More than just a Country music legend, Luke Bryan has spent the last twenty years of his career becoming a household name. Known for his titles as a philanthropist, restaurant owner, music label executive, American Idol judge and of course, his relatable discography, Luke Bryan is more than happy to do a deep dive beyond his music.
In our Season 2 premiere, Luke spouts off on personal Huntin’ ‘n Fishin’ tips, his passion for biking and perhaps most casually, his newfound ability to fly a helicopter.
