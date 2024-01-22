Mix 103.1 KMXS 103.1 Logo

Macy’s Rejects $5.8 Billion Takeover Bid From Arkhouse Management, Brigade Capital Management

January 22, 2024 9:48AM AKST
Share
Credit: MGN

(Associated Press) – Macy’s is rejecting a $5.8 billion takeover offer from investment firms Arkhouse Management and Brigade Capital Management, saying they didn’t provide a viable financing plan.

Arkhouse and Brigade offered $21 per share for the stock they don’t already own.

The department store chain also said there was a lack of compelling value in the non-binding proposal.

The move comes a week after Macy’s announced job cuts and store closures.

You May Also Like

1

Jennifer Lawrence Kicked Robert De Niro Out Of Her Wedding
2

Bartender Live Tweets When Drunk Guy Gets Stuck In An Urn
3

Prince Harry Drops Libel Case Against Daily Mail After Damaging Pretrial Ruling
4

Houthi Rebels Vow Fierce Retaliation After American And British Strikes Against Them
5

Sneak Peak At Usher’s Super Bowl Halftime Show