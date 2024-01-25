Madonna Responds To Lawsuit Over Her Late Concert

Madonna and Live Nation are responding to a lawsuit filed against them by two fans upset that her concert in New York on December 13th started two hours late. A statement read: “The shows opened in North America at Barclays in Brooklyn as planned, with the exception of a technical issue December 13th during soundcheck,” “This caused a delay that was well documented in press reports at the time. We intend to defend this case vigorously.”

The upset fans, Michael Fellows and Jonathan Hadden, called the late start “false advertising, negligent misrepresentation, and unfair and deceptive trade practices.” They complain that because it started two hours later than the advertised time, they had issues finding public transportation home (and it was pricier) and “had to get up early to go to work.”