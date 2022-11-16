Mix 103.1 KMXS 103.1 Logo

“Magic Mike’s Last Dance” Trailer

November 16, 2022 7:19AM AKST
Here ya go ladies…and it’s not even Christmas yet!  In fact, the movie hits theaters in time for Valentine’s…or should we say, Galentine’s Day?

The plot centers around “Magic” Mike Lane  (Channing Tatum) bartending in Florida after a bad business deal left him broke. A rich socialite (Hayley Pinault) lures him to London for a gig (and her own agenda). When he figures out what she’s up to, will Mike and his hottie dancers be able to pull it off???

Don’t really care if there’s plenty of dancing. LOL.

 

