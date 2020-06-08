Mailing Letters Is Making A Comeback!
Thanks to the coronavirus pandemic, the latest old-school trend to make a comeback is: snail mail! As in sending real paper cards and letters through the postal service. According to manufacturers, sales of greeting cards, note-cards, and writing paper have quadrupled!
And clinical psychologist Dr. Ellen Baker says sending snail mail is psychologically beneficial to both the sender AND the recipient. She says writing letters can be therapeutic because you have to focus on your thoughts and feelings, and put them in writing. And the effort involved in writing by hand, finding an envelope and stamp, and physically dropping letters in the mail makes you feel accomplished and happier. And since it’s become so rare to receive an actual letter in the mail these days, especially a handwritten one, the recipient feels like they’ve gotten an incredibly thoughtful, and personal gift. Sending snail mail cards and letters. It’s the latest thing… again!