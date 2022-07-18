      Weather Alert

Major League Baseball Considering Big Changes

Jul 18, 2022 @ 11:32am

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Major League Baseball is considering a pitch clock for next year along with shift limits, larger bases and restrictions on pickoff attempts.

A clock experiment in the minor leagues cut the average this year to 2 hours, 37 minutes from 3 hours, 4 minutes at a similar point for non-clock games last year.

The average time of nine-inning MLB games increased from 2 hours, 43 minutes in 2003 to 3 hours, 13 minutes in 2020 before dropping to 3 hours, 2 minutes so far this season.

An 11-person competition committee with six management representatives, four players and one umpire will make the decisions.

Limited use of robot plate umpires is possible as early as 202

You May Also Like
Uvalde’s New Anguish: Video Shows Police Waiting In School
Alaska grandma sought after child abandoned in car 2 days
Jan. 6th Panel Briefed On Erased Secret Service Texts
Suspect Arrested In Deadly 7-Eleven Shootings
Biden Says He Raised Khashoggi Murder With Crown Prince

Recently Played

Tuesday, July 19th, 2022
Connect With Us Listen To Us On