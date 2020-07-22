      Weather Alert

Man accused of running over Sikh man charged with hate crime

Jul 22, 2020 @ 10:49am

By COLLEEN SLEVIN Associated Press
A man accused of running over the Sikh owner of a suburban Denver liquor store after reportedly telling him and his wife to “go back to your country” is now facing a hate crime charge. Over a dozen charges, including attempted murder, had already been filed against 36-year-old Eric Breemen before prosecutors added the hate crime charge Tuesday. The alleged assault against Lakhwant Singh happened nearly three months ago. However, the district attorney says investigators were only recently able to interview Singh in person because of his long hospitalization and coronavirus restrictions.  An attorney representing Breemen didn’t return a telephone call seeking comment.

