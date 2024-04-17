Mix 103.1 KMXS 103.1 Logo

Man Charged In Transport Of Masters Golf Tournament Memorabilia Taken From Augusta National

April 17, 2024 10:20AM AKDT
Share
The Master flag waves to the breeze on the second hole during the first round at the Masters golf tournament at Augusta National Golf Club Thursday, April 11, 2024, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

(Associated Press) – A man has been charged in federal court in Illinois in the transport of millions of dollars worth of Masters golf tournament merchandise and memorabilia stolen from Augusta National Golf Club in Georgia.

A document filed Tuesday in U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois accuses Richard Globensky of transporting the items across state lines to Tampa, Florida, “knowing the same had been stolen, converted and taken by fraud.”

The government says the items were taken from the famous golf club and other locations beginning in 2009 through 2022.

It adds that, upon conviction, Globensky would have to forfeit any property and cash attained from proceeds traced to the stolen items.

Augusta National is home of the Masters golf tournament.

You May Also Like

1

Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce Have Coachella Date Night
2

Ford Recalls Nearly 43,000 SUVS
3

Travis Kelce “Doesn’t Know” How He Ended Up With Taylor Swift As His Girlfriend
4

Apple Lays Off More Than 600 Workers In California In Its First Major Round Of Post-Pandemic Cuts
5

The “Golden Bachelor” Couple Divorcing After Three Months After TV Wedding