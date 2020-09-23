      Weather Alert

Man convicted in 1971 slayings of NYC cops granted parole

Sep 23, 2020 @ 9:19am

NEW YORK (AP) — A former member of a Black radical group who was convicted in the 1971 killings of two New York City police officers has been granted parole after more than four decades behind bars. Officials said Wednesday that the state Board of Parole after a hearing this month found Anthony Bottom should be released from prison on or before Oct. 20. His parole follows that of co-defendant Herman Bell in 2018. Authorities have said the two were members of the Black Liberation Army, which sanctioned symbolic killings of police officers. Bottom and Bell claimed they were innocent and had been framed by the FBI.

