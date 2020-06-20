      Weather Alert

Man convicted of terror ties faces charges in Mumbai attacks

Jun 19, 2020 @ 5:59pm

By BRIAN MELLEY Associated Press
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A Chicago businessman convicted of supporting terrorist groups has been arrested in Los Angeles to face charges in India for attacks in Mumbai in 2008 that killed more than 160 people. Federal prosecutors said Friday that Tahawwur Rana, a Pakistani-born Canadian, was arrested after winning an early release from a Los Angeles federal prison because of coronavirus. Prosecutors say Rana faces murder conspiracy charges for the Mumbai attacks that are sometimes referred to as India’s 9/11. Rana was convicted of providing support to the group that planned the Mumbai massacre but cleared of sponsoring the attacks themselves.

