Man in apartment wounded by shot fired from parking lot

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – A shot fired in the parking lot of an Anchorage fast-food restaurant wounded a man in an apartment across the street.

Anchorage police department spokesman MJ Thim (tim) says police have not determined whether the man was targeted or hit by a stray bullet.

The man was wounded early Wednesday by a shot fired outside a McDonald’s restaurant on Northern Lights Boulevard in west Anchorage.

Police took a call shortly before 1 a.m. of shots fired.

Investigators found the injured man with a wound to his upper body in a second-floor apartment. He was taken to a hospital with what police say are non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are looking for witnesses who can identify the shooting suspect.