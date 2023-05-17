Man Indicted In Theft Of ‘Wizard of Oz’ Ruby Slippers Worn By Judy Garland

(Associated Press) – A federal grand jury has indicted a man who is suspected of stealing a pair of famous ruby red slippers worn by Dorothy in the Wizard of Oz.

Federal prosecutors said Terry Martin was indicted Tuesday on one count of theft of major artwork.

The Indictment alleges that in 2005, Martin stole an authentic pair of ruby slippers.

The slippers were worn by Judy Garland in the 1939 film “The Wizard of Oz.”

They were stolen from the Judy Garland Museum in Grand Rapids, Minnesota.

The FBI recovered the slippers in 2018.

The pair is one of four remaining pairs of red slippers Garland wore in the movie.

Online records do not list an attorney for Martin.