Man linked to white supremacist group gets 5 years in prison

Dec 8, 2020 @ 10:03am

By MICHAEL KUNZELMAN Associated Press
COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — A Maryland man has been sentenced to five years in prison after pleading guilty to charges stemming from an FBI undercover investigation of a white supremacist group. A judge on Tuesday accepted the terms of a plea agreement between attorneys for 20-year-old William Bilbrough IV and federal prosecutors. Authorities say Bilbrough was a member of The Base, a group which has espoused using violence to accelerate overthrowing the U.S. government. He was one of three men arrested in January ahead of a gun rights rally in Richmond, Virginia. Bilbrough pleaded guilty to transporting an associate accused of illegally entering the U.S. from Canada.

 

