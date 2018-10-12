Man mistakes workers for burglars, faces assault charges

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – A 40-year-old Alaska man suspected of firing shots at workers he mistook for burglars has been jailed on suspicion of felony assault.

Anchorage police detained Joshua Groghan early Friday.

Officers at 2:30 a.m. responded to shots fired at a business park in southeast Anchorage.

Police say Groghan approached the area, saw two men working and assumed they were burglars. They were employees of a company in the business park.

Police say Groghan, armed with a handgun, stood on a front-end loader tractor, verbally threatened the men and fired shots in their direction. No one was injured.

Police contacted Groghan and arrested him without incident. He could not be reached immediately for comment.

Police say Groghan also could face charges of weapons misconduct, evidence tampering and trespassing.

