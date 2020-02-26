Man on snowmachine dies in Unalaska Island avalanche
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – Emergency officials in the Aleutian Islands community of Unalaska say a man on a snowmachine was killed by an avalanche. KTUU-television reports 21-year-old Troy Henning died early Tuesday evening. The Unalaska Public Safety Dispatch Center at around 5:30 p.m. received a call for assistance. The caller said an avalanche off Overland Road in the Unalaska Valley had buried a man on a snowmachine. City firefighters, paramedics, police and volunteers responded and found Henning. They attempted CPR and rushed Henning to the Unalaska Clinic, where he was pronounced dead.