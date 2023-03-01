Mix 103.1 KMXS 103.1 Logo

Man Rescues 20 Drivers Stranded In Portland On Icy Off Ramp

March 1, 2023 6:58AM AKST
A man in Portland spent 6 hours overnight rescuing people stuck on an icy off ramp…

Jon Gilbert owns Honest Jon’s Auto in Portland and spent 6 hours overnight rescuing people stuck on an icy off ramp.  He says he loves helping people in situations like this. His buddy, Alec, called him after he had been stuck for 7 hours.  When he showed up in his Nissan Pathfinder, he brought food to share.  Jon and Alec worked from midnight to 6am freeing some 20 stranded drivers from a decimated ramp.

